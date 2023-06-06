Man released following questioning in Sean Fox murder investigation

By Rebecca Black, PA

A man has been released by police after being questioned as part of the probe into the murder of Sean Fox.

Mr Fox (42) was killed at Donegal Celtic Football Club off the Suffolk Road in west Belfast last October.

He was shot in front of more than 100 people.

On Monday police arrested a 67-year-old in west Belfast under the Terrorism Act, and he was questioned by detectives at the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave police station.

He was released on Monday evening.

A police spokesperson said “the investigation is ongoing”.