Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 20:21

Firefighters in Wicklow put out major blaze

Early this afternoon crews from Greystones and Rathdrum were called up to the Sally Gap where a significant gorse fire had broken out.
Kenneth Fox

Firefighters have extinguished a major blaze in County Wicklow.

Early this afternoon crews from Greystones and Rathdrum were called up to the Sally Gap where a significant gorse fire had broken out.

Wicklow Fire Service along with a helicopter and staff from the National Parks and Wildlife Service then worked to bring it under control.

The Military Road was closed for a short time and at the moment, it's not yet clear what caused the blaze.

