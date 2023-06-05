Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 13:30

Kinahan crime gang figure Liam Byrne arrested in Spain

Liam Byrne, a key member of the Kinahan organised crime gang, has been arrested in Mallorca, Spain
Kinahan crime gang figure Liam Byrne arrested in Spain

Gerard Couzens

Liam Byrne, a key member of the Kinahan organised crime gang, has been arrested in Mallorca, Spain.

The UK’s National Crime Agency confirmed Liam Byrne was one of two suspected members of the Kinahan gang arrested in Spain.

It said in a statement: “Two men wanted by the National Crime Agency on suspicion of firearms offences have been arrested in Spain.

“Liam Byrne, 42, from Dublin, who is thought to be one of the most trusted members of the Kinahan organised crime group, was arrested on Sunday evening in the Alcudia area of Mallorca while eating in a restaurant with family members.

“He had flown into Palma Airport from Dubai, UAE, on the 26 May.

“Another suspected member of the crime group, Jack Kavanagh, 22, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, was arrested by officers from the Spanish National Police last Tuesday (30 May) at Malaga Airport while transiting from Dubai to Turkey.

“The arrests follow an NCA intelligence-led investigation, supported by the Spanish National Police and officers from An Garda Síochána in Ireland.

“The NCA obtained Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TACA) warrants after EncroChat messages showed they were believed to be involved in the supply and acquisition of firearms.

“They are currently in custody while extradition proceedings continue.”

Kay Mellor, regional head of investigations at the National Crime Agency said: “This investigation is part of the NCA’s ongoing work targeting the Kinahan crime group. Liam Byrne and Jack Kavanagh have been evading justice for a number of years, but have now been arrested in relation to serious firearms offences.

“We have an excellent relationship with the Spanish National Police and will continue to work closely with our international partners to ensure those who think they can stay under the radar have no place to hide.”

Well-placed sources said Byrne’s arrest occurred yesterday in Alcudia in the north-east of Majorca.

Byrne, who was named in Dublin’s High Court as the leader of the so-called ‘Byrne Organised Crime Group,’ is considered to be the de-facto leader of the Kinahan cartel in the UK.

Byrne is believed to have taken over from mobster Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh as the 'number two' in the hierarchy of the Kinahan cartel, and leader of its operations in the transporting of drugs across the UK and Ireland.

Kavanagh, who is Liam’s brother-in-law, is currently serving a 21-year sentence for conspiring to import millions of pounds worth of drugs.

A spokesman for Spain’s National Police in Majorca said on Monday: “·The arrest was carried out on Sunday night by the National Police’s Madrid-based Fugitives Group and the National Police’s UDYCO group which fights organised crime."

More in this section

Conservationists welcome five new white-tailed eagle chicks in Clare Conservationists welcome five new white-tailed eagle chicks in Clare
Teenager arrested over Leinster House 'trespass' Teenager arrested over Leinster House 'trespass'
Man refused bail over charges in connection with taxi ‘threat’ video Man refused bail over charges in connection with taxi ‘threat’ video
spainkinahan crime gangmallorcaliam byrnekinahan organised crime ganguk national crime agency
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more