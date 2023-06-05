Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 11:11

Extra €100 per child added to benefit payments on Tuesday

An extra €100 per child will be added to child benefit payments on Tuesday in a measure aimed at helping families with the cost-of-living crisis
Extra €100 per child added to benefit payments on Tuesday

James Cox

An extra €100 per child will be added to child benefit payments on Tuesday in a measure aimed at helping families with the cost-of-living crisis.

The measure was announced in Budget 2023, and will help more than 1.2 million children, in 650,000 families.

The additional payment will be added to the €140 that is paid monthly for each child.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said she was “deeply conscious of the difficulties families are facing right now in meeting their bills. And so, I’m pleased to confirm that I have cosigned the regulations along with Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe, which will put this €100 increase into effect. Parents who receive the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance will also get an additional €100 for each child this summer".

Child benefit is a monthly payment of €140 for each child up to the age of 16, or 18 when they are in full time education or have a disability.

More in this section

Conservationists welcome five new white-tailed eagle chicks in Clare Conservationists welcome five new white-tailed eagle chicks in Clare
Teenager arrested over Leinster House 'trespass' Teenager arrested over Leinster House 'trespass'
Man refused bail over charges in connection with taxi ‘threat’ video Man refused bail over charges in connection with taxi ‘threat’ video
governmentheather humphreyschild benefitcost-of-living crisisbudget 2023child benefit payments
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more