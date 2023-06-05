Extra €100 per child added to benefit payments on Tuesday

James Cox

An extra €100 per child will be added to child benefit payments on Tuesday in a measure aimed at helping families with the cost-of-living crisis.

The measure was announced in Budget 2023, and will help more than 1.2 million children, in 650,000 families.

The additional payment will be added to the €140 that is paid monthly for each child.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said she was “deeply conscious of the difficulties families are facing right now in meeting their bills. And so, I’m pleased to confirm that I have cosigned the regulations along with Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe, which will put this €100 increase into effect. Parents who receive the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance will also get an additional €100 for each child this summer".

Child benefit is a monthly payment of €140 for each child up to the age of 16, or 18 when they are in full time education or have a disability.