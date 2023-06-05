Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 10:40

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Hundreds of overseas nurses hoping to work in Ireland being caught up in visa delays, and a serious staff shortage in the hospitality sector are among the topics that feature on Monday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with a story on the visa issues preventing nurses from coming to Ireland.

Sports funding and grants will be linked to gender equality, according to the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on the lack of hospitality staff.

The Echo leads with a story on a hugely successful sporting weekend for Cork.

The Irish Daily Star leads with a story on the teenager who broke into Leinster House over the weekend.

The Irish Sun leads with a story on Una Healy's denial of a 'throuple' relationship with retired boxer David Haye and his partner Sian Osborne.

Prisoners linked to the Kinahan cartel have been caught growing cannabis in Portlaoise prison, The Herald reports.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story that claims Tony Blair's government was considering a full investigation into Bloody Sunday.

 

 

Analysis of the UK government’s pandemic response is among a variety of different stories leading Britain's papers at the start of the working week.

The Daily Telegraph reports a study has found Covid lockdown measures only saved around 1,700 lives in England and Wales in spring 2020, with the benefits of the policy “a drop in the bucket compared to the staggering collateral costs”.

Staying with Covid, The Guardian leads with unions claiming years of Tory austerity left Britain “hugely unprepared” for the pandemic.

Unions have also hit out at Labour’s “naive” green energy plan, according to The Times.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express says the UK prime minister will vow to do everything it takes to curb the migrant crisis.

The Daily Mail reports one-in-five first-time buyers are signing up to lengthy mortgages of more than 35 years.

The Sun leads with Phillip Schofield claiming he will not be watching Holly Willoughby’s return to This Morning on Monday.

The Daily Mirror carries a warning over the potential for a tuberculosis pandemic to hit the UK, while the i says 52 per cent of young adults hold concerns over the impact of artificial intelligence on their future employment prospects.

Metro says a new report has revealed there has been more than 9,500 attacks on ambulance workers in the last five years.

The Financial Times reports Saudi Arabia is cutting its oil output in a bid to boost oil prices.

And the Daily Star says the mercury is expected to hit 27C this week.

The international edition of The New York Times leads with a story on the strained relationship between the United States and China.

