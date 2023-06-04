Sun, 04 Jun, 2023 - 13:05

Man arrested after €182,000 of drugs seized in Dublin

The search was a result of ongoing operations undertaken by the DCRT targeting the sale and supply of illicit drugs in the Dublin region.
Man arrested after €182,000 of drugs seized in Dublin

Michael Bolton

Gardaí from the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) seized over €182,000 of suspected drugs along with over €5,000 in cash and a number of high value watches during the course of a search operation conducted as part of Operation Tara in South Dublin.

The search was a result of ongoing operations undertaken by the DCRT targeting the sale and supply of illicit drugs in the Dublin region.

During the course of the search which occurred at a residential premises in the Tallaght area, suspected cannabis herb (€122,000), cocaine (€58,000) and MDMA (€2,400) with a combined estimated value of €182,400 was seized, along with €5,655 in cash and seven high-end watches.

All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

A man in his 20s has been arrested and he is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Dublin Garda station.

More in this section

Teenager arrested over Leinster House 'trespass' Teenager arrested over Leinster House 'trespass'
Man killed in Offaly road collision Man killed in Offaly road collision
Ireland tries to water down EU nature law, document reveals Ireland tries to water down EU nature law, document reveals
dublingardaicocainemdmatallaghtdrugs seizure
Man refused bail over charges in connection with taxi ‘threat’ video

Man refused bail over charges in connection with taxi ‘threat’ video

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more