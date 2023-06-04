Sun, 04 Jun, 2023 - 09:28

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

A variety of stories featured on the front of the Sunday papers.
Reaction to the latest opinion poll, criminals taking advantage of the Direct Provision system, and the continued fallout from Phillip Schofield's departure from This Morning are among the headlines in Sunday's newspapers.

The Sunday Independent leads with reaction from their latest opinion poll, as Fine Gael's plan to give €1,000 back to middle income earners failed to impress the public.

The Irish Mail on Sunday leads with a farming tax scam that the Government has failed to act on, despite advice by revenue in 2019.

The Sunday Times leads with claims that criminals are taking advantage of the Direct Provision system for their own financial benefit.

The Irish Sunday Mirror leads with the editor of This Morning denying claims of a toxic culture within the show.

British papers

Tax cuts and Holly Willoughby were the main stories featuring across the front pages in Britain on Sunday.

The Sun reveals Holly Willoughby will make an emotional statement on the Phillip Schofield scandal on This Morning on Monday.

The Sunday Mirror says Holly Willoughby is in talks with the BBC.

The Sunday Telegraph writes Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants a tax cut before the next election.

The Sunday Express also leads with tax cuts, reporting tax cuts in autumn will “heal Britain”.

The Mail on Sunday say Labour was accused of declaring “class war” on Britain with plans to cut public services in affluent areas.

The Observer relays a message from a leading scientist who labelled Mr Sunak’s “eat out to help out” scheme as “stupid”.

And the Daily Star on Sunday say scientists warn AI could wipe humanity out with a virus.

