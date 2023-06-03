Sat, 03 Jun, 2023 - 12:37

Three people hospitalised after festival chip van fire

The incident happened at the annual Rory Gallagher Festival in the south Donegal town of Ballyshannon.
Three people have been hospitalised after a fire broke out at a chip van at a festival in Co Donegal overnight.

The incident happened at the annual Rory Gallagher Festival in the south Donegal town of Ballyshannon.

Thousands of people have gathered to see dozens of bands in tribute to the legendary guitarist who was born in the town.

Gardaí and ambulances rush to the scene of the blaze which took place near a roundabout at the entrance to the town near the River Erne.

It is understood that another food vender rushed to the scene of the incident and managed to partially put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher.

However, it is believed that three people were taken to hospital as a result of burns. Their condition is not known at present.

The food van was taken away from the scene to be examined to determine the cause of the fire.

Thousands of music fans have arrived in the town for the festival, their numbers swelled by the recent good weather.

Local eye-witnesses are reported to have heard an explosion-type noise just before the chip van went ablaze.

The Health and Safety Authority have been notified of the incident.

donegal fire ballyshannon rory gallagher music festival
