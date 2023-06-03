Sat, 03 Jun, 2023 - 09:31

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

A preview of the main stories across today's papers.
Conflict between the Green Party and backbench TDs over land use, the continued fallout of Phillip Schofield and job opportunities from AI are among the headlines in today's papers.

The Irish Times leads with a row between the Green Party and Fine Gael over land use as the Government attempts to lower it's emissions.

The Irish Examiner leads with Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney's comments on potential job opportunities that could arise in Ireland from the development of AI.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with further conflict from rural Fine Gael TDs and the Green Party.

The Irish Daily Mirror leads with the continued fallout of Phillip Schofield's affair with a younger ITV member.

The Irish Daily Star leads with the murder of Irish UN peacekeeper Seán Rooney, as Micheál Martin vows for justice as militant group Hezbollah are linked with his murder.

British papers

The Phillip Schofield saga continues to make front pages alongside a variety of topics that feature in newspapers across the UK on Saturday.

The Sun continues with their coverage of Phillip Schofield, reporting the former ITV This Morning host is “afraid to leave home”.

The Daily Mirror stays on the Schofield story with their front page showing an image of Alison Hammond in tears on This Morning while speaking about Phillip Schofield.

The Daily Mail says rail strikes have already cost the industry £5 billion as strikes on Saturday are set to disrupt the Epsom and FA Cup final.

The Daily Telegraph reports ministers had a secret unit to try and curb criticism of lockdowns during the pandemic.

The front of FT Weekend reveals the CIA boss made a trip to China last month for talks with officials.

The Times says a British trial has found a simple blood test could detect more than 50 forms of cancer and save thousands of lives.

The Guardian also leads with a positive health story saying there is a “game-changing” drug that could increase the chance of survival for people with breast cancer.

i Weekend leads with a poll that shows the majority of people surveyed blame Brexit for higher food prices.

The Daily Express says banks have increased savings rates and that the rates could continue to rise.

And the Daily Star puts a spotlight on the 13 per cent of people who put tea and coffee in their cereal, labelling them “sickos”.

Man dies in road collision in Offaly

