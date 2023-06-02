ESB signs agreement with Danish wind energy group to develop offshore farm

Reuters

Denmark's Orsted and ESB have signed an agreement to jointly develop an Irish offshore wind portfolio, the Danish wind energy group said in a statement.

Orsted will become a 50 per cent partner in a series of offshore wind development projects off Ireland's coast, the company said.

The partnership has the potential to deliver up to 5 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy and complementary renewable hydrogen projects, it added.

The Government aims to generate 80 per cent of the State's electricity from renewable sources, including to reach 5 GW offshore wind by 2030, the Minister for Enterprise, Simon Coveney, was quoted as saying.