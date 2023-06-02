Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 18:20

ESB signs agreement with Danish wind energy group to develop offshore farm

Orsted will become a 50 per cent partner in a series of offshore wind development projects off Ireland's coast
ESB signs agreement with Danish wind energy group to develop offshore farm

Reuters

Denmark's Orsted and ESB have signed an agreement to jointly develop an Irish offshore wind portfolio, the Danish wind energy group said in a statement.

Orsted will become a 50 per cent partner in a series of offshore wind development projects off Ireland's coast, the company said.

The partnership has the potential to deliver up to 5 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy and complementary renewable hydrogen projects, it added.

The Government aims to generate 80 per cent of the State's electricity from renewable sources, including to reach 5 GW offshore wind by 2030, the Minister for Enterprise, Simon Coveney, was quoted as saying.

More in this section

Teenager killed in jet ski incident to be buried on Tuesday Teenager killed in jet ski incident to be buried on Tuesday
Trade unions seek extension to sick pay scheme for healthcare staff with long Covid Trade unions seek extension to sick pay scheme for healthcare staff with long Covid
Warning for pet owners after deaths of dogs swimming in stagnant water Warning for pet owners after deaths of dogs swimming in stagnant water
esbwind farmorstedwind energyoffshore wind
Ireland tries to water down EU nature law, document reveals

Ireland tries to water down EU nature law, document reveals

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more