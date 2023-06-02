Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 18:05

Original Belfast Agreement completes 800-mile tour across Northern Ireland

It is set to go on display at Hillsborough Castle until September.
By Rebecca Black, PA

An original copy of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement has completed an 800 mile-tour across Northern Ireland.

The UK government’s copy of the 1998 accord is signed by then prime minister Tony Blair, then taoiseach Bertie Ahern, late secretary of state for Northern Ireland Mo Mowlam and the minister for foreign affairs at the time David Andrews.

It was provided on loan from The National Archives in London to the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the agreement.

Making its first public appearance in Northern Ireland since the signing of the deal, the document has been shown at Queen’s University Belfast, Strule Arts Centre in Omagh, Enniskillen Castle Museums, Omagh Library, the Game of Thrones Studio Tour in Banbridge, Londonderry Central Library, Craigavon Civic Centre and Bangor City Hall.

It will now go on display at Hillsborough Castle until September.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, said it is important that current and future generations are aware of the significance of the agreement.

“It is fantastic that the original Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement has returned to Northern Ireland for the first time since its historic signing 25 years ago, and that the public has had the opportunity to see the document across various locations in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“The Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement was an incredible achievement, helping to lay the foundation of a more prosperous Northern Ireland that we see today.

“It’s important that current and future generations are aware of its significance in helping to create a more peaceful society in Northern Ireland.”

