Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 17:15

Bank holiday weekend set to be a scorcher with highs of 25 degrees

Met Éireann said high pressure will continue to dominate our weather with largely dry conditions and plenty of sunshine.
Kenneth Fox

Met Éireann are forecasting a sunny Bank Holiday weekend with highs of 25 degrees in some places.

Friday has been a dry day with plenty of sunshine across the country.

Highs of 21 to 24 degrees in western counties but cooler further east, especially near the Irish Sea, with highs of 16 to 20 degrees, in a light easterly breeze.

Saturday will be another dry, warm day with plenty of sunshine. A little cloud will bubble up at times, through the afternoon.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 24 degrees generally, coolest in the east and warmest in the west, all in a light to moderate easterly breeze.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry with just some patchy cloud at times.

Highest temperatures ranging from 18 degrees in the east to 24 or 25 degrees in the west and southwest with light to moderate easterly winds.

Bank Holiday Monday will be largely dry and sunny though cloud will build at times bringing the chance of isolated light showers, most likely in the north.

Noticeably milder in the east than previous day as highest temperatures will range from 19 or 20 degrees in the north and east to 25 degrees in the west and southwest, all in mostly light easterly breezes.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see very little change with mostly dry and sunny weather.

There will be some cloud at times bringing with it a few light showers. Highest temperatures of 19 to 24 or 25 degrees in mostly light easterly or variable breezes.

They said not much change is expected for the rest of the week. Staying largely dry and mild with plenty of sunshine as high pressure remains nearby.

met eireannbank holiday weekendirelandsunny weatherhigh temperatures
