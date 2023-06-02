Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 17:03

Teenager killed in jet ski incident to be buried on Tuesday

Wassiou Ayawe Moran (19) died on Wednesday following the incident at Lough Derg in Killaloe, Co Clare
David Raleigh

A talented soccer player who died in a jet ski incident on Wednesday is to be laid to rest in his native Limerick, next Tuesday.

Wassiou Ayawe Moran (19) died when a jet ski he was reportedly riding on got into difficulty on Lough Derg, Killaloe, Co Clare. It is believed the jet ski flipped over near Kilaloe Bridge.

Mr Ayawe Moran's body was recovered from the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others managed to swim to the shore and were uninjured.

A post-mortem examination was to be carried out on the young man’s body at University Hospital Limerick, with funeral arrangements announced on Friday.

The deceased was one of 10 siblings from Old Clare Street, Limerick City.

An obituary posted online read Mr Ayawe Moran “is very deeply regretted by his loving mam Tracey, father Wassiou, brothers Jordan, Mohamed and Deondre, his sisters Tiana, Aaieshah, Abbie, Shaniqua, Ariana and Laytoya”.

He will be reposing at Cross's Funeral Home on Lower Gerard Griffin Street in Limerick between 2pm and 4pm on Monday evening.  His Requim Mass will be held on Tuesday at 11am at St Mary's Church, followed by burial at Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

Mr Ayawe Moran was regarded as a promising underage footballer with Limerick FC. He had attended CBS secondary school in Limerick, and had graduated to study at the University of Limerick.

