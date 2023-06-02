What the papers say: Friday's front pages

An EPA report warning Ireland is failing to meet climate targets, and lifting of the ban on private nursing homes becoming refugee centres are among the stories on Friday's front pages.

The EPA report makes the front pages of The Irish Times and Irish Examiner.

The Government is lifting the ban on private nursing homes becoming refugee centres, according to the Irish Independent.

The Echo leads with a story on Cork City's attempts to revive plans for a new training centre.

The Irish Daily Star leads with a story on a taxi driver in Northern Ireland who pulled a gun on a passenger.

Friday's front page

The Irish Sun leads with an interview with Phillip Schofield.

Today's Front Page of the Irish Sun

The Herald leads with a story on a woman who tried to swallow her engagement ring to stop the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) seizing it.

If a planned strike by local authorities goes ahead, there is a high risk of a water shortage, the Irish Daily Mail reports. A story on Phillip Schofield's wife Stephanie Lowe, who is 'furious' about his lies over an affair, also makes the front page.

Tomorrow's front page

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph also leads with the taxi driver who threatened a passenger with a gun.

Border posts are being built at Northern Ireland ports to facilitate the Windsor Framework, according to The Irish News.

Today's #FrontPage



Border posts being built at ports to facilitate Framework



Great uncle of golf star McIlroy shot dead by UDA murder squad



Read: https://t.co/JyzDL4zLBq



Subscribe: https://t.co/y5tlLNKqEJ



Home Delivery: https://t.co/I1gVh0j2z1 pic.twitter.com/rcVWxBWjYW — The Irish News (@irish_news) June 2, 2023

The battle between UK ministers and the Covid inquiry over Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages dominates the front pages across the UK on Friday.

The Daily Mail says MPs will “go to war with judge” over Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages, while the Financial Times reports the UK government will seek a legal block on the messages.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 2 June

The Times and the i also reported on the legal battle between the British Cabinet Office and the Covid inquiry.

Friday's front page: Cabinet Office vs Covid inquiry: legal clash over secret WhatsApps



Latest by @HugoGye @janemerrick23: https://t.co/eWnwMg4Qsj pic.twitter.com/iFLB0u4V0o — i newspaper (@theipaper) June 1, 2023

The Metro and The Guardian run the same story on their front pages.

Tomorrow's Paper Today



SEE YOU IN COURT



Government takes its own Covid inquiry to judicial review over Johnson's WhatsApps.

Guardian front page, Friday 2 June 2023: Ministers launch court bid to defy Covid inquiry

The Sun leads with an exclusive interview with Phillip Schofield, who said he is “not a groomer”.

On tomorrow's front page: 'I'm broken and ashamed… but I'm NOT a groomer,' says Phillip Schofield in bombshell first interview

The Daily Mirror captures Holly Willoughby on holiday with her friends, telling the paper she is happy to help with the Phillip Schofield inquiry.

The Daily Telegraph reports on the beach tragedy in Bournemouth where a pleasure boat has been impounded by police after two children died.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



Scrap unfair inheritance tax, MPs tell Sunak



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/vvT28SKg6Z — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 31, 2023

The Daily Express says house prices have had their biggest drop in 14 years with “storm clouds gathering” for the property market.

And the Daily Star urges readers to help save their local fish and chip shops by buying extra portions.