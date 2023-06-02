Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 07:27

Gardaí seize drugs, ammunition and motorbikes in operation targeting crime gangs

Twelve searches were carried out across Finglas, Lucan and Ronanstown by gardaí backed up by the Defence Forces on Thursday
James Cox

Drugs, cash, ammunition and three high-powered motorbikes have been seized during a major crackdown on criminal gangs in Dublin.

Twelve searches were carried out across Finglas, Lucan and Ronanstown by gardaí backed up by the Defence Forces on Thursday.

The searches at residential and business premises led to the seizure of over €200,000 cash in addition to approximately €20,000 of suspected cocaine.

This is associated with organised crime groups involved in the sale and supply of drugs in the Ronanstown and Clondalkin areas and their associated money laundering operations, gardaí said.

Three high-powered stolen motorbikes were recovered in other searches in the Finglas area also targeting serious and organised crime groups. A small amount of suspected cocaine and a weighing scales was also seized at this location.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and taken to a garda station in Dublin. He has since been charged and will appear in court at a later date.

The owners of the stolen motorcycles have all been contacted by gardaí and arrangements will be made to return these vehicles to them.

During further searches in the Finglas area, gardaí located a plastic container wrapped in electrical tape which contained 174 rounds of 9mm ammunition in addition to €1,000 of suspected cocaine.

Also seized during these searches were mobile phone devices, laptops and financial documents which will be forensically examined and analysed for potential evidence.

These searches were supported by detective and drugs units in Finglas and Ronanstown, supported by the Task Force, Community Policing and Street Crime Units. A number of specialised units within An Garda Síochána and the Defence Forces also supported the intelligence led operation.

All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis. Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.

