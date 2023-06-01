Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 13:37

Council says good weather having impact as Dublin labelled 'filthy and manky'

Dublin City Council has said there has been extra pressure on the city's waste management services because of the good weather
Council says good weather having impact as Dublin labelled 'filthy and manky'

James Cox

Dublin City Council has said there has been extra pressure on the city's waste management services because of the good weather.

It comes after a councillor claimed the city is looking "filthy and manky" as large crowds gather in areas like the Grand Canal.

Six extra bins are going to be put in place around Portobello and more staff will be working in the area on Friday evening.

Dublin City Councillor Mannix Flynn claims outdoor dining is contributing to the dirt.

Mr Flynn told Newstalk: "Publicans refuse completely to clean outside of their pubs, particularly those that have outdoor dining.

"You'd want to be taking your life into your own hands in some of the locations where there is outdoor dining. I was down in Baggot Street recently - and I have photographs to prove it - it was absolutely filthy... and again, there's no proper cleaning of the streets."

More in this section

Profits at Ikea surge in 2022 as business on 'expansion journey' in Ireland Profits at Ikea surge in 2022 as business on 'expansion journey' in Ireland
Evelyn Cusack retires after 42 years with Met Éireann Evelyn Cusack retires after 42 years with Met Éireann
Galway-based Ex Ordo to create 50 new jobs with €2.8m investment Galway-based Ex Ordo to create 50 new jobs with €2.8m investment
dublindublin city councilgrand canalbaggot streetmannix flynn
Over 290 complaints lodged over taxis not accepting card payments

Over 290 complaints lodged over taxis not accepting card payments

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more