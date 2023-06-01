Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 11:38

Evelyn Cusack retires after 42 years with Met Éireann

Ms Cusack will present her last TV forecast this evening after 42 years with Met Éireann
James Cox

Evelyn Cusack will present her last TV forecast this evening after 42 years with Met Éireann.

Ms Cusack is retiring from the State's forecasting service after 42 years, 30 of which she spent doing television forecasts.

She said the job has been an honour, but added she is "ready for the next adventures".

"I think I've had a good innings and it's time to go. We all have to retire some time, and it's been an incredible privilege and honour," Ms Cusack told Newstalk.

"I'm so glad I'm well, as far as I know I'm healthy, and I'm ready for the next adventures, whatever they are."

Ms Cusack was promoted to head of forecasting in 2017, a year which brought Storm Ophelia, Storm Emma and the Beast from the East.

In an interview with The Irish Times reflecting on her career, Ms Cusack said: "After that, I thought what more can possibly go wrong. Then I went to the National Ploughing Championships and had to warn of a big storm coming.

"We had no option but to tell them to shut it down. When the winds picked up, the place was almost flattened."

Ms Cusack was always pushing for new innovation at Met Éireann, describing the website and phone app as her "baby".

