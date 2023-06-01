Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 09:05

Manufacturing activity shrinks at fastest pace in three years

The AIB S&P Global manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 47.5 from 48.6 in April
Manufacturing activity shrinks at fastest pace in three years

Irish manufacturing activity shrank at its fastest pace in three years in May on sharp falls in output and new orders that reflected contractions in its global peers' markets.

The AIB S&P Global manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 47.5 from 48.6 in April, holding below the 50 line separating expansion from contraction for the third successive month.

"The downturn in global manufacturing stems from weak demand, with declining new orders, falling production and a rundown of inventories. These traits are very evident in the latest Irish data," AIB's chief economist Oliver Mangan said.

May saw further declines in new orders, particularly export orders, the survey's authors said. Spare capacity rose further while stocks of finished goods fell.

Employment, however, increased for a sixth month while the survey found an easing of inflationary pressures in the sector. -Reuters

More in this section

Council refuses planning permission to 'unauthorised' Dr Marten's Grafton Street flagship shopfront Council refuses planning permission to 'unauthorised' Dr Marten's Grafton Street flagship shopfront
Just three firms account for third of corporation tax receipts Just three firms account for third of corporation tax receipts
Man dies after jet ski incident in Co Clare Man dies after jet ski incident in Co Clare
aibpurchasing managers’ indexmanufacturing
Nurse admits to six counts of misconduct over forging prescription and taking drugs

Nurse admits to six counts of misconduct over forging prescription and taking drugs

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more