Teenage girl and pensioner killed in separate road incidents in Cavan and Louth

A teenage girl and a man in his 80s have died after separate road incidents in counties Cavan and Louth.

A girl in her late teens was killed when a tractor collided with a ditch at Loughduff, Co Cavan, at about 11pm on Tuesday.

Her body was removed from the scene to the mortuary in Cavan General Hospital where a postmortem will take place in due course.

A teenage boy who was driving the tractor was uninjured.

Meanwhile, a man in his 80s was killed in a road collision in Co Louth.

He was walking on the Castlebellingham to Annagassan road just before 8pm on Tuesday when he was hit by a car.

The pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for a postmortem.

The road is still closed on Wednesday morning as gardaí carry out a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to either collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.