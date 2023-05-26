Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 19:18

Man arrested after Tallaght Garda station evacuated

Members of An Garda Síochána on active patrol in the Tallaght area this evening, arrested a man. 
Man arrested after Tallaght Garda station evacuated

Michael Bolton

Tallaght Garda Station has been evacuated and is currently closed to the public.

Members of An Garda Síochána on active patrol in the Tallaght area this evening, arrested a man.

On arrival back at Tallaght Garda station an initial inspection of a bag in possession of the male has indicated contents of concern.

As a precaution the Garda Station has been evacuated and the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been requested.

Some road closures in the vicinity of the Garda station are currently in place.

More in this section

Fianna Fáil ‘not target audience’ for newspaper budget article, says minister Fianna Fáil ‘not target audience’ for newspaper budget article, says minister
Profits at Katie Taylor's firm dipped to €1.6 million last year Profits at Katie Taylor's firm dipped to €1.6 million last year
Human rights body raises concern over Ireland's lack of refugee accommodation Human rights body raises concern over Ireland's lack of refugee accommodation
gardaigarda stationtallaghtirish defence force
Judge expresses scepticism about application by Russian State owned leasing firms to enter examiership

Judge expresses scepticism about application by Russian State owned leasing firms to enter examiership

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more