Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 10:35

Military aircraft with suspected fire makes emergency landing at Cork airport

A French military aircraft was diverted and made an emergency landing early this morning.
Military aircraft with suspected fire makes emergency landing at Cork airport

Kenneth Fox

There has been an emergency at Cork Airport this morning.

A French military aircraft was diverted and made an emergency landing.

As the Irish Examiner reports, the twin-prop ATR-type aircraft declared a midflight emergency and diverted to Cork triggering a major emergency response at the airport.

The military plane had 23 people on board.

The crew on board the aircraft declared a pan-pan alert to air traffic controllers amid concerns about a possible fire in the tail area of their aircraft. A pan-pan alert is a less serious alert than a full may-day alert.

In a statement, Cork Airport said emergency services, including airport police and the fire service, were on standby for the aircraft's arrival.

The plane touched down safely shortly after 8am and emergency services have since been stood down.

A scheduled Ryanair departure to Manchester was delayed by just seven minutes.

All flight operations have now resumed at the airport.

More in this section

Winklevoss twins announce European HQ in Dublin for Gemini crypto platform Winklevoss twins announce European HQ in Dublin for Gemini crypto platform
Murder investigation launched after woman's body found in Louth Murder investigation launched after woman's body found in Louth
RedFM host gets temporary High Court injunction in row over where he presents programme RedFM host gets temporary High Court injunction in row over where he presents programme
fireryanaircork airportirelandmilitary aircraftemergency landing
Minister for Health defends amendment to delay abortion bill

Minister for Health defends amendment to delay abortion bill

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more