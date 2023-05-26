Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 07:48

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Anti-migrant protests and Fine Gael's tax cut ambitions are among Ireland's front page stories on Friday.
The Irish Times reports that Garda Commissioner Drew Harris believes organised criminals, along with far-right figures, are playing a role in recent anti-immigrant protests.

The Government has commissioned an investigation into developments stalled due to land speculation, according to the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Independent has the latest on the Cabinet row over the next budget, with Fianna Fáil casting doubt on Fine Gael's claims that nearly two million taxpayers would benefit from its controversial €1,000 tax-cut plan.

HSE boss Bernard Gloster has asked healthcare staff to volunteer for weekend work to avoid the "dreadful position" hospitals were left in on the last bank holiday, the Irish Daily Mail reports.

The Irish Daily Mirror reports that a woman in her 40s was arrested in South Africa in relation to the investigation into the murder of two men in Ireland nine years ago.

A man is fighting for his life after being struck by a pile of falling bricks in a freak accident in the centre of Dundalk, Co Louth, the Irish Daily Star reports.

The process of assessing Troubles victims for compensation is a “disgrace”, a survivor of the Loughinisland atrocity awarded just £44 per week has told the Belfast Telegraph.

The immigration debate is the focus for the majority of Britain’s newspapers on Friday.

The Guardian reveals British home secretary Suella Braverman’s plan to deport 3,000 asylum seekers a month.

The Mirror says ministers have been accused of losing control on immigration after figures hit a record high last year.

The Daily Express delivers a message from British prime minister Rishi Sunak who declared migration in the UK must drop.

The Metro relays Home Office minister Robert Jenrick’s message to universities who are in the “migration business”.

The i says UK’s population is set to overtake France for the first time on record.

The Daily Telegraph says mortgage rates will rise after bond markets were “thrown into chaos” on Thursday.

The Times reports on a boost to medical research with a bonus offered to GPs if patients participate in clinical trials.

The Daily Mail asks “will anyone stop” environmental protesters after demonstrations at the Chelsea Flower Show and King Charles’s Sandringham estate.

The Financial Times says ministers are looking to reform the fund that protects British savers in company pension plans.

And the Daily Star warns of monster jellyfish that are migrating to British seas due to the warming water.

