Murder investigation launched after woman's body found in Louth

James Cox

A murder investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in Dundalk, Co Louth.

A postmortem examination has been completed on her body after she died in an assault at a house on Bridge Street on Wednesday evening.

The results are not being released for operational reasons, gardaí said. The woman was in her 60s.

The scene remains sealed off tonight for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly those who were in the Bridge Street area on Wednesday afternoon and evening.