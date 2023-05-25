Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 20:39

Murder investigation launched after woman's body found in Louth

A murder investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in Dundalk, Co Louth.
Murder investigation launched after woman's body found in Louth

James Cox

A murder investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in Dundalk, Co Louth.

A postmortem examination has been completed on her body after she died in an assault at a house on Bridge Street on Wednesday evening.

The results are not being released for operational reasons, gardaí said. The woman was in her 60s.

The scene remains sealed off tonight for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly those who were in the Bridge Street area on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

More in this section

RedFM host gets temporary High Court injunction in row over where he presents programme RedFM host gets temporary High Court injunction in row over where he presents programme
Tánaiste says uninterrupted economic growth cannot last forever Tánaiste says uninterrupted economic growth cannot last forever
Man accused of driving into anti-immigration protesters wants jury trial, court told Man accused of driving into anti-immigration protesters wants jury trial, court told
gardailouthdundalkmurder investigationbridge street
Winklevoss twins announce European HQ in Dublin for Gemini crypto platform

Winklevoss twins announce European HQ in Dublin for Gemini crypto platform

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more