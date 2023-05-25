Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 14:48

Water outage across much of Dublin due to burst pipe

Irish Water said dedicated services crews are onsite working on repairs
Water supplies have been cut to many parts of Dublin following a burst to a high-pressure main pipe.

Irish Water said dedicated services crews are onsite working on repairs and "every effort is being made to reduce the impact on homes and businesses and restore normal water supply as quickly as possible."

Repairs are complex due to the location of the dig and the presence of other underground services, the utility said in a statement.

While repairs are underway, Irish Water said customers in the following areas may be impacted by reduced pressure and/or outages until works are completed:

  • Dolphins Barn
  • Harolds Cross
  • Kilmainham
  • Fleet Street
  • Brunswich Street
  • The Liberties
  • Gardener Street
  • Dorset Street
  • Drumcondra
  • Whitehall
  • Artane
  • Coolock
  • Beaumont
  • Fairview
  • Raheny
  • Clontarf
  • Killester
  • Home Farm

Irish Water said the repairs are ongoing and are expected to be completed by 10am on Friday. A further update will be provided as the works progress, it said.

Typically it takes two to three hours following restoration time for water to refill the networks and normal supply to be fully restored.

Joe O’Reilly from Irish Water said the repairs were being done as "quickly and as efficiently as possible" to minimise disruption to homes and businesses.

"We understand the inconvenience an unplanned outage can have and we appreciate your patience as we work to return normal water supply as quickly as possible," he said.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open at all hours on 1800 278 278.

