Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 08:08

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

A wide variety of stories featured on the front of newspapers on Thursday.
What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

The death of Tina Turner, job losses at Meta and increases in health insurance prices are the main headlines in today's papers.

The Irish Times leads with the 490 jobs that are set to be cut at Meta, with the hike in health insurance also on the front page.

The Irish Examiner leads with a rise in the pension set to be announced in the next budget.

The Irish Independent leads with the DAA calling for a higher airport charges at Dublin airport.

The Echo leads with Cork business associate Kevin Herlihy calling Elverys move into the former Debenhams building a "vote of confidence".

The Irish Daily Mail leads with the increase in health insurance prices, as Irish Life Health announcing an increase from July.

The Irish Daily Mirror leads with a picture of Tina Turner follwing her death after a long illness at the age of 83.

The Irish Daily Star leads with a photo of Patsy Hutch paying tribute to his late son Gary at his grave at Glasnevin cemetery.

British papers

Tributes to the late Tina Turner featured on most front pages in the UK on Thursday after the superstar died at the age of 83.

The Daily Mirror, The Sun and the Daily Star pay tribute to Turner, with all three mastheads labelling her “simply the best”.

The main story, next to a photo of Turner in The Daily Telegraph says millions of people on jobless benefits have been given exemptions to not have to seek work.

The Guardian has half of the front page dedicated to Turner, while they report Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing calls to delay or cancel Boris Johnson’s honours list.

The Times reports an inquiry judge is demanding unredacted notes over Mr Johnson’s Covid diary.

The Daily Mail reveals a top cop is facing proceedings for gross misconduct over allegations he lied in public over the VIP sex abuse inquiry.

The i looks into the economy, saying a new interest rate rise will break “core inflation”.

The Daily Express says a new car plant worth billions is coming to the UK.

Metro reports a woman pleaded guilty in court for stalking Premier League players Mason Mount, Ben Chillwell and Billy Gilmour.

And the Financial Times, which was the only paper not to feature Turner,  says while inflation data disappoints, gilt yields soar to levels nearly as high as last years “mini budget crisis”.

More in this section

Former Dublin Bus driver jailed for sexual abuse of five girls Former Dublin Bus driver jailed for sexual abuse of five girls
Mother accused of attempted murder of daughter awaiting bed at Central Mental Hospital Mother accused of attempted murder of daughter awaiting bed at Central Mental Hospital
Christian Brothers risk default judgment unless they attend damages proceedings Christian Brothers risk default judgment unless they attend damages proceedings
the sunirish timesirish examinerthe guardiantimesdaily telegraphindependentpresseditionsdaily expressdaily stariirish mirrorirish daily mailthe irish independentmirror
Man discussed having sex with children to impress escort, court told

Man discussed having sex with children to impress escort, court told

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more