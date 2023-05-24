Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 15:22

Man accused of café burglaries causing €40,000 in damages

Carl Geoghegan allegedly broke into both Costa Coffee and Urbanity on the nights of April 18th and April 5th
Man accused of café burglaries causing €40,000 in damages

Tom Tuite

A man accused of five burglaries at cafés in Dublin’s Smithfield area within three weeks allegedly caused about €40,000 worth of damage, a court has heard.

Carl Geoghegan (37), of Pembroke Gardens, Dublin 4, allegedly broke into both Costa Coffee and Urbanity on the nights of April 18th and April 5th. He also has a single charge for another burglary at Urbanity late on April 23rd.

He appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court and faced objections to bail from Garda Stephen Lacey.

The investigating officer told the court the accused made no reply to the charges when he was arrested on May 22nd.

He told a contested bail hearing that about €30,000 worth of damage was caused during the last incident.

It was alleged that “two males entered by using a shatter hammer and stole the till and its contents and made good their escape”.

It was alleged the accused was stopped later in the Oliver Bond area in Dublin 8 and gave a false name.

The court heard that the other break-ins caused were done by smashing windows and doors or forcing a door.

Garda Lacey said the damage from the incidents added up to about €40,000.

He agreed with defence solicitor Sandra Frayne that when the accused was stopped after one incident, he did not have a shatter hammer on him.

He also accepted that the intruders were shown on CCTV wearing surgical masks and hoods.

The defence told the court Mr Geoghegan denied the charge.

The solicitor pleaded that the case was likely to go to the Circuit Court. A refusal of bail would result in her presumed innocent client facing a lengthy wait until his trial.

Judge Kelly set bail in his bond of €500 but required approval of a €400 independent surety.

On taking it up, he must stay out of Smithfield and the surrounding Dublin 7 area, remain contactable 24 hours a day, and sign on three days a week at his local Garda station.

She remanded him in custody with consent to bail. Legal aid was granted to the unemployed defendant, who did not address the court.

More in this section

Mother accused of attempted murder of daughter awaiting bed at Central Mental Hospital Mother accused of attempted murder of daughter awaiting bed at Central Mental Hospital
No reason why Stormont Assembly should not meet next week – Bertie Ahern No reason why Stormont Assembly should not meet next week – Bertie Ahern
Typical income of first-time buyers of new homes now above €90,000 Typical income of first-time buyers of new homes now above €90,000
dublincentral criminal courtburglariescosta coffeeirelandsmithfieldd4
Parents who go private to assess children's needs could be reimbursed, Dáil told

Parents who go private to assess children's needs could be reimbursed, Dáil told

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more