Major spillage of hazardous waste on the N2 after truck overturns

Kenneth Fox

A truck has overturned on the N2 causing a major spillage of hazardous waste.

Louth County Council environment and roads staff are currently at the scene at Knocknacleva / Funshog on the N2 with An Garda Síochána overseeing a major cleanup following the spillage.

The material contains battery acid and barrels of oil and is considered to be of a significant volume.

An Garda Síochána and Louth County Council attended the incident last night and the road was closed around 9pm due to the potential hazardous nature of the spillage.

Louth County Council Fire Service have been assisting to classify material, and it has been determined that much of it falls under the category of hazardous waste, which requires removal by specialist waste removal crews, who have been onsite from 8am this morning.

Once the area is cleared, mechanical excavators may be utilised to dig and remove any affected bank areas to prevent seepage to lands.

They are asking motorists to avoid the area to allow the work to be safely carried out.

Diversions are in place at the junction of N2 and L2253 road to Philipstown on the Ardee side and at the junction of the N2 and R169 road to Dunleer on the Collon side.

They said updates will issue when the area is clear.