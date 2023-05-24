Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 07:43

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Floating accommodation for asylum seekers and a 'Coalition war' over tax cuts make the front pages on Wednesday.
Floating accommodation for asylum seekers and a "Coalition war" over tax cuts make the front pages on Wednesday.

The Irish Times reports that the Government is planning to tender for floating accommodation to house asylum seekers. The paper also carries an article by historian Diarmaid Ferriter to mark the centenary of the end of the Civil War.

Homecare, disability, and addiction services are among organisations “facing collapse” because they cannot recruit staff, according to the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Independent says a row has broken out among coalition parties over Fine Gael’s call for a €1,000 tax cut in the next budget.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that Cabinet ministers fear they are "losing control" of the migration crisis.

A survey from Barnardos has found that 73 per cent of parents say the cost-of-living crisis has negatively affected their children over the past six months, the Irish Daily Mirror reports.

An Irishman convicted of his role in an international drugs smuggling conspiracy has been ordered to pay almost £630,000 to Britain’s National Crime Agency, according to the Irish Daily Star.

The Belfast Telegraph says Queen's University has agreed to pay for the cremation of a pensioner after being unable to accept his body for medical science.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson’s latest Covid-19 police probe leads the majority of British newspapers.

The Daily Mail says Mr Johnson is threatening to sue after extracts of his prime ministerial diaries were given to police.

The Daily Express and the Daily Telegraph report on allies of the former prime minister calling the decision to report him to the police over Covid-19 lockdown breaches a “stitch up”.

Both the Daily Mirror and the i focus on Mr Johnson breaking lockdown rules with friends at Chequers.

The Guardian follows suit, leading with the Cabinet Office referring Mr Johnson to the police.

The Sun and the Metro plump for the same headline as they lead with the “secret funeral” of convicted paedophile Rolf Harris, who died at the age of 93 two weeks ago.

The Times looks at the economy with the International Monetary Fund urging British finance minister Jeremy Hunt not to cut taxes.

The Financial Times says the Bank of England has “big lessons to learn” after failing to spot high inflation.

And the Daily Star focuses on comedian Bob Mortimer saying he wants to die fighting a bear.

