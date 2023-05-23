Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 13:07

Ospreys to be reintroduced to Ireland this summer

It is hoped the reintroduction programme will establish a viable, free-ranging Osprey population in Ireland which will eventually breed here
Ospreys to be reintroduced to Ireland this summer

Muireann Duffy

Plans to reintroduce Ospreys to Ireland will go ahead this summer with the arrivals of 12 chicks in July.

The reintroduction programme is being led by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), coming after Ospreys became extinct here approximately 150 years ago.

The programme has spent a number of years in research and planning phases, with the arrival of the chicks later this year marking a significant milestone in the project.

It is hoped the reintroduction programme will establish a viable, free-ranging Osprey population in Ireland which will eventually breed here. Over the next five years, it is planned that between 50 and 70 chicks will be brought to Ireland from Norway as part of the project.

Ospreys tend to be 50-60cm in length and have a wingspan of 145-170cm.

The programme is being headed up by NPWS divisional managers Dr Phillip Buckley and Eamonn Meskell, who were also involved in the successful White-tailed Eagle reintroduction programme.

"We are extremely grateful to the authorities and colleagues in Norway for supplying the young Ospreys, and for their expertise which is enabling this landmark conservation programme to happen," Dr Buckley said.

"Likewise to the farmers and landowners involved and also to many others from Ireland, Northern Ireland, Britain, elsewhere in Europe and indeed internationally who are providing expertise or helping with this work; their help is critical and much appreciated," he added.

More in this section

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages
What the local papers say: Coach sentenced for indecent assault; Mayo community mourns teen's loss What the local papers say: Coach sentenced for indecent assault; Mayo community mourns teen's loss
Council claims unauthorised works being carried out at wind farm development site Council claims unauthorised works being carried out at wind farm development site
wildlifebirdsnational parks and wildlife serviceospreysreintroduction programme
Sinn Féin TD says ‘nobody should have a veto’ on migrant housing in communities

Sinn Féin TD says ‘nobody should have a veto’ on migrant housing in communities

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more