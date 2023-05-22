'Top of the pyramid' drug dealer on West coast admits to attempted murder

Ryan Dunne

A convicted drug dealer who was at the "top of the pyramid" of the West Coast drugs scene has admitted to the attempted murder of a man in 2020.

At the Central Criminal Court on Monday, Tony McInerney (27), formerly of Glenina, Gort Road, Ennis, Co Clare entered a guilty plea to the attempted murder of Daniel Harty Jnr at Pound Street, Sixmilebridge, Co Clare, on January 18th, 2020.

McInerney, who was caught red-handed running a "cocaine factory" in the same year, last week had his 12-year jail-term cut by two years on appeal.

He was initially jailed for 12 years by Judge Brian O'Callaghan at Ennis Circuit Criminal Court in May 2021 after he was caught mixing cocaine when gardaí raided a property outside Ennis, Co Clare.

He had pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine for sale or supply at Kilfilum, Ennis, Co Clare, on September 23rd, 2020, and to possessing crime cash on the same date.

The sentencing judge heard that McInerney is “at the top of the pyramid” of the Clare drug scene and had been a target of the divisional drugs unit.

Monday’s matter has been put back to July 10th next for mention, with the defendant remanded in custody. Ms Justice Eileen Creedon directed that a victim impact statement be prepared by that date.

He remains further charged with directing within the State the activities of a criminal organisation between December 1st, 2019, and January 18, 2020, contrary to Section 71 A of the Criminal Justice Act; intentionally or recklessly engaging in conduct relating to the discharge of a firearm with the intention of murdering Daniel Harty, on January 18th at Pound Street, Sixmilebridge; issuing a threat to kill or cause serious harm to Daniel Harty Jnr between January 1st, 2019, and January 18th, 2020, at Inis Ealga, Shannon; and issuing a threat on August 25, 2020, to Chelsea Harty at De Lacey Park, Shannon, intending Ms Harty to believe the threat would be carried out to kill or cause serious harm to Daniel Harty Jnr.