Gardaí following 250 lines of inquiry into murder of Bosnian man in Blanchardstown

Seán McCárthaigh

Over 250 lines of inquiry are being followed by gardaí in relation to the murder of a Bosnian national who was found with serious injuries on a road in Blanchardstown last October.

An opening of an inquest into the death of Adnan Asic at Dublin District Coroner’s Court heard the victim suffered fatal injuries in the early hours of October 22nd, 2022 after he had attended a late night event in the area of Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.

Mr Asic (60), of Castlecurragh Heath, Blanchardstown, came originally from Bosnia but had been living in Ireland for over 30 years.

He was discovered lying on the ground with serious injuries at the junction of the Old Navan Road and Blanchardstown Road North shortly after 2.15am.

Mr Asic was rushed by emergency services to the nearby Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Gardaí said the victim had left the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre area with a friend to return home and CCTV had captured him walking past Starbucks Café and the Crown Plaza Hotel in the direction of the Blanchardstown slip road.

The victim’s cousin, Ahmet Dracic, who said he was Mr Asic’s only relative, broke down in tears as he gave evidence of formally identifying the deceased’s body to gardaí at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown.

Detective Inspector Liam Donoghue told the coroner, Aisling Gannon, that some of the 250 lines of investigation remain open.

Although no arrests have been made in the case to date, Det Insp Donoghue said he was confident “progress will be made” in the investigation.

The inquest on Monday heard post-mortem results showed Mr Asic suffered blunt force trauma injuries to his chest and shoulder.

The coroner granted an application by gardaí for an adjournment of the inquest on the basis that criminal proceedings were being considered in relation to his death.

Meanwhile, another inquest heard that a man whose body was discovered in a flat within a gated community for older people in west Dublin last November suffered a fatal stab wound to his abdomen.

David Ennis (36), who came originally from the northside of the city but of no fixed abode, was killed in an incident in the flat at Claddagh Court, Ballyfermot on November 8th, 2022.

Although not a resident of the flat, it is understood Mr Ennis had been staying with a tenant in the complex.

At an opening of the inquest into his death, the victim’s mother, Geraldine Ennis-Dowling, gave evidence of formally identifying her son’s body to gardaí at Dublin City Mortuary in Whitehall.

Inspector Padraig Boyce applied for an adjournment of the hearing on the basis that criminal proceedings had been initiated in the case.

Earlier this month, a woman was charged with the murder of Mr Ennis at a sitting of Dublin District Court.

|It heard that the DPP has directed that Ann Phelan (48) of no fixed abode, is to face a trial at the Central Criminal Court for the unlawful killing of the victim.

The accused has yet to indicate a plea to the offence and the court heard she made no reply when charged with Mr Ennis’ murder while questioned at Clondalkin Garda station following her arrest.

Ms Gannon granted the application for an open-ended adjournment to allow criminal proceedings in the case to conclude.

The coroner said post-mortem results had confirmed that Mr Ennis had died from a stab wound to his abdomen.