Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with vehicle thefts in the east of the country.

Gardaí from Carlow and Naas stopped a stolen car on the N80 on Saturday evening and arrested two teenagers under 18.

A second stolen car failed to stop for gardaí in Newbridge, Co Kildare, and was later found abandoned.

Another two teenagers – one of whom is under 18 – were arrested nearby.

All four are being held in garda stations in Kildare and Carlow.