Sun, 21 May, 2023 - 08:44

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Katie Taylor's homecoming loss and the migration crisis feature on the front of Ireland’s newspapers on Sunday
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Katie Taylor's homecoming loss and the migration crisis feature on the front of Ireland’s newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Independent reports that the Government rejected offers of thousands of beds to accommodate refugees last year in a move it is now being forced to revisit as the migration crisis worsens.

The paper also has a photo of a dejected Katie Taylor after she lost for the first time in her professional boxing career at her homecoming fight in Dublin.

The State’s building regulator has claimed the country faces a “national emergency” of construction regulation, the Business Post reports.

The Ireland edition of The Sunday Times says the blockade of a direct provision centre in Co Clare has become a focal point for anti-immigration activists and far-right extremists around the world.

The Irish Sunday Mirror covers two big stories in television – Patrick Kielty becoming the new host of RTÉ's The Late Late Show and Phillip Schofield leaving ITV’s This Morning.

The Irish Mail on Sunday reports that gardaí want extra powers to deal with right-wing protest over migration.

Suella Braverman’s speeding “cover up” and migration feature in the British newspapers.

The Mail on Sunday says British home secretary Suella Braverman tried to “cover up” her speeding offence.

The Sunday Mirror and the Daily Star ran with the ITV morning show host Phillip Schofield announcing his exit from the programme.

Meanwhile, The Sunday Telegraph says the “migration tsar” has backed plans to reduce graduate visas.

The Daily Express highlights claims from a cabinet minister who said, due to Brexit, Britain will be a “roaring success”.

And The Observer reveals a top Tory donor is being investigated for money laundering and fraud.

More in this section

Patrick Kielty confirmed as new host of The Late Late Show Patrick Kielty confirmed as new host of The Late Late Show
Five teenagers arrested over Navan assault all released without charge Five teenagers arrested over Navan assault all released without charge
Council election results overshadowed by question of when Stormont will return Council election results overshadowed by question of when Stormont will return
mail on sundaysunday timespresssunday independenteditionsdaily starbusiness postsunday expresssunday mirrorsunday telegraphobserver
Accused told garda who arrested him 'I killed him, I'm the man', trial hears

Accused told garda who arrested him 'I killed him, I'm the man', trial hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more