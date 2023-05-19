Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 15:05

Ireland's best beaches revealed: Full list of blue flag awards 2023

Choosing a blue flag beach as your destination means it strictly adheres to criteria relating to water quality
Ireland has no shortage of stunning swimming spots with many of them awarded the globally recognised blue flag.

Some 94 blue flags were awarded by environmental organisation An Taisce in the Republic this year, with pristine beaches and marinas dotted all along the coastline for the public to enjoy.

The blue flag is one of the world’s most recognised eco-labels, and choosing a blue flag beach as your destination means it strictly adheres to criteria relating to water quality, information provision, environmental education, safety and site management.

The concept originated in France in 1985 when coastal local authorities were awarded with the flag for compliance with sewage treatment and bathing water quality criteria.

The scheme has been operating in Ireland since 1987. During the first year of flags being awarded in 1988, some 19 beaches and two marinas received the award.

Here is the full list of beaches awarded blue flag status on the island of Ireland in 2023.

Antrim

  • Portrush West Strand
  • Portrush East Strand
  • Whiterocks

Clare

  • Ballycuggeran
  • Fanore
  • Kilkee
  • Lahinch
  • Mountshannon, Lough Derg
  • Spanish Point
  • White Strand Doonbeg
  • White Strand Miltown Malbay

Cork

  • Barley Cove
  • Fountainstown
  • Garrylucas, White Strand
  • Inchydoney East Beach
  • Inchydoney West Beach
  • Owenahincha, Little Island Strand
  • Redbarn
  • Tragumna
  • Youghal, Claycastle
  • Youghal, Front Strand

Derry

  • Magilligan, Benone Strand
  • Downhill
  • Castlerock

Donegal

  • Culdaff
  • Bundoran
  • Carrickfinn
  • Downings
  • Fintra
  • Killahoey
  • Marble Hill
  • Murvagh
  • Naran
  • Portsalon
  • Rossnowlagh
  • Stroove

Dublin

  • Killiney
  • Seapoint
  • Balcarrick, Donabate
  • Portmarnock, Velvet Strand Beach
  • Rush, South Beach

Down

  • Murlough Beach
  • Tyrella Beach

Galway

  • Salthill Beach
  • Silverstrand Beach
  • An Trá Mór, Coill Rua, Indreabhán
  • Bathing Place at Portumna
  • Cill Mhuirbhigh, Inis Mór
  • Loughrea Lake
  • Trá an Dóilín, An Ceathrú Rua
  • Trá Inis Oírr (Main Beach)

Kerry

  • Baile an Sceilg (Ballinskelligs)
  • Ballybunion North Beach
  • Ballybunion South Beach
  • Ballyheigue
  • Banna Strand
  • Doire Fhíonáin (Derrynane)
  • Fenit
  • Fionntrá (Ventry)
  • Inch
  • Kells
  • Maharabeg
  • Rossbeigh, White Strand
  • White Strand, Caherciveen

Louth

  • Clogherhead
  • Port, Lurganboy

Mayo

  • Shelling Hill/Templetown
  • Dooega Beach, Achill Island
  • Dugort Beach, Achill Island
  • Elly Bay, Belmullet
  • Golden Strand, Achill Island
  • Keel Beach, Achill Island
  • Keem Beach, Achill Island
  • Mullaghroe Beach, Belmullet
  • Mulranny Beach
  • Ross Beach, Killala
  • Bertra
  • Clare Island, Louisburgh
  • Old Head

Sligo

  • Rosses Point Beach

Waterford

  • Ardmore Beach
  • Clonea Beach
  • Tramore Beach

Wexford

  • Ballinesker
  • Ballymoney North Beach
  • Carne
  • Curracloe
  • Morriscastle
  • Rosslare Strand

Wicklow

  • Brittas Bay South
  • Brittas Bay North
  • Greystones South Beach

