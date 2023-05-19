Ireland's best beaches revealed: Full list of blue flag awards 2023

Ireland has no shortage of stunning swimming spots with many of them awarded the globally recognised blue flag.

Some 94 blue flags were awarded by environmental organisation An Taisce in the Republic this year, with pristine beaches and marinas dotted all along the coastline for the public to enjoy.

The blue flag is one of the world’s most recognised eco-labels, and choosing a blue flag beach as your destination means it strictly adheres to criteria relating to water quality, information provision, environmental education, safety and site management.

The concept originated in France in 1985 when coastal local authorities were awarded with the flag for compliance with sewage treatment and bathing water quality criteria.

The scheme has been operating in Ireland since 1987. During the first year of flags being awarded in 1988, some 19 beaches and two marinas received the award.

Here is the full list of beaches awarded blue flag status on the island of Ireland in 2023.

Antrim

Portrush West Strand

Portrush East Strand

Whiterocks

Clare

Ballycuggeran

Fanore

Kilkee

Lahinch

Mountshannon, Lough Derg

Spanish Point

White Strand Doonbeg

White Strand Miltown Malbay

Cork

Barley Cove

Fountainstown

Garrylucas, White Strand

Inchydoney East Beach

Inchydoney West Beach

Owenahincha, Little Island Strand

Redbarn

Tragumna

Youghal, Claycastle

Youghal, Front Strand

Derry

Magilligan, Benone Strand

Downhill

Castlerock

Donegal

Culdaff

Bundoran

Carrickfinn

Downings

Fintra

Killahoey

Marble Hill

Murvagh

Naran

Portsalon

Rossnowlagh

Stroove

Dublin

Killiney

Seapoint

Balcarrick, Donabate

Portmarnock, Velvet Strand Beach

Rush, South Beach

Down

Murlough Beach

Tyrella Beach

Galway

Salthill Beach

Silverstrand Beach

An Trá Mór, Coill Rua, Indreabhán

Bathing Place at Portumna

Cill Mhuirbhigh, Inis Mór

Loughrea Lake

Trá an Dóilín, An Ceathrú Rua

Trá Inis Oírr (Main Beach)

Kerry

Baile an Sceilg (Ballinskelligs)

Ballybunion North Beach

Ballybunion South Beach

Ballyheigue

Banna Strand

Doire Fhíonáin (Derrynane)

Fenit

Fionntrá (Ventry)

Inch

Kells

Maharabeg

Rossbeigh, White Strand

White Strand, Caherciveen

Louth

Clogherhead

Port, Lurganboy

Mayo

Shelling Hill/Templetown

Dooega Beach, Achill Island

Dugort Beach, Achill Island

Elly Bay, Belmullet

Golden Strand, Achill Island

Keel Beach, Achill Island

Keem Beach, Achill Island

Mullaghroe Beach, Belmullet

Mulranny Beach

Ross Beach, Killala

Bertra

Clare Island, Louisburgh

Old Head

Sligo

Rosses Point Beach

Waterford

Ardmore Beach

Clonea Beach

Tramore Beach

Wexford

Ballinesker

Ballymoney North Beach

Carne

Curracloe

Morriscastle

Rosslare Strand

Wicklow