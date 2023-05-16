Tue, 16 May, 2023 - 07:23

Ombudsman says Ireland falling behind on children's rights amid record complaints

Last year was the busiest for complaints since the establishment of the Ombudsman for Children’s Office
Ombudsman says Ireland falling behind on children's rights amid record complaints

James Cox

Last year was the busiest for complaints since the establishment of the Ombudsman for Children’s Office.

Education is the sector from where most complaints were received with bullying, expulsion or suspension and school transport among some of the most common issues complained about.

In its annual report for 2022 Tusla also comes under the spotlight, with complaints including how they communicate with service users and their families, social workers and supports for families.

Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon says Ireland is starting to fall behind on children’s rights.

Dr Muldoon told Newstalk: "The State is starting to fall behind on children's rights and not progressing in the way they should do.

"Our biggest issues were around education, health and justice... and also complaints in relation to Tusla. We just feel that the time has come for the State to incorporate the UN convention on the rights of the child into our legislation."

Dr Muldoon added: "Children and families are finding lots of services are letting them down in regards cooperation between them. These are areas that the Goveernment have known about for a long, long time.

"Children in child poverty, homelessness, these issues have been around for the last five, ten years. And anything that has been tried by the Government has not succeeded so the State needs to step up its game."

More in this section

Man who sexually assaulted partner's daughter fails to overturn conviction Man who sexually assaulted partner's daughter fails to overturn conviction
Dublin residents speak of stress and nightmares ahead of eviction date Dublin residents speak of stress and nightmares ahead of eviction date
Jury begin deliberations in trial of medium accused of deceiving siblings of €10,200 Jury begin deliberations in trial of medium accused of deceiving siblings of €10,200
healtheducationchildrenombudsmanbullyingombudsman for children's officechildren's rightsdr nial muldoon
Man jailed for two unprovoked assaults on man at Dublin hostel

Man jailed for two unprovoked assaults on man at Dublin hostel

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more