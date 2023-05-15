Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 18:25

Pedestrian killed in collision involving lorry in Cork

The woman aged in her 70s was pronounced dead at the scene
Michael Bolton

A woman has died follow a road traffic collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian in Co Cork.

The crash occurred at around 3.45pm on Monday on Main Street in Charleville.

The woman, aged in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardaí confirmed no other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed as an examination of the scene takes place, with local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the collision to come forward.

Any road users who have camera (including dash-cam) footage and were travelling in the Main Street area of Charleville between 3.30pm and 4pm are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda station on 022-314 50, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

corkgardaicharlevilleroad traffic collisionroad deathpedestrian
