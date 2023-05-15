Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 15:58

High Court formally winds up two related finance companies

The orders were made in respect of Tower Trade Finance Ireland Limited and Deal Partners Logistics Ltd
High Court formally winds up two related finance companies

High Court reporters

The High Court has made orders formally winding up two related companies involved in the supply of chain finance to Irish and international funds.

The orders were made by Mr Justice Brian O'Moore on Monday in respect of Dublin-registered Tower Trade Finance Ireland Limited (TTFI) and an associated company, Deal Partners Logistics Ltd (DPL), which are insolvent and unable to pay debts of over €13 million.

The judge also appointed insolvency practioner  Declan McDonald, of PWC, as the two firms' official liquidator.

Earlier this year, the two firms were placed in examinership, with Mr McDonald appointed as examiner.

However, that process effectively ended late last week after a proposed survival scheme for one of the firms was rejected by one its creditors.

A proposed survival scheme in respect of TTFI had been rejected by its creditors. A scheme had been agreed in respect of DPL but given the nature of the relationship between the firms, both schemes needed to be approved to allow the examinership process progress any further.

The companies had sought the protection of the courts from their creditors after getting into financial difficulties caused by the collapse of the JACC Sports Distributors, the firm which supplied sports kit to the FAI for national teams, which went into liquidation last year.

However, the court previously heard investors in the businesses, which owe their respective creditors over €13 million, had concerns about the firms going into examinership.

Last Friday, the court was informed that the examinership process had come to an end and Mr McDonald was proposed as liquidator. That appointment was put on hold to see if creditors wanted to nominate another person for the role.

Liquidator

On Monday, Declan Murphy Bl, for the firms, which had petitioned the court for the appointment of an examiner, said it would make sense to appoint Mr McDonald as liquidator, given his knowledge of the companies, adding it would save on costs.

John Lavelle Bl said his client was prepared to act as liquidator.

There were no objections to the companies being liquidated or the proposal to appoint Mr McDonald as liquidator.

Solicitor Gavin Smith of DLA Piper, who represented over 31 creditors of TFFI, said his clients were not opposed to Mr McDonald being appointed and were not seeking to nominate any alternative liquidator.

Mr Justice O'Moore said in light of the various parties' positions, he was satisfied to make orders formally bringing the period of examinership to an end, directed that the firms be wound up, and confirmed Mr McDonald's appointment as liquidator
TTFI, which advanced trade finance through loans or by purchasing goods and selling them on, to help clients expand their business via a safe trading mechanism.

DPL was created to raise funds from individual shareholders. Since their foundation in 2013 the firms had traded successfully. However, problems arose in 2021 and 2022 which dragged down the performance of the businesses.

It claimed the firms suffered losses caused by defaults due to fraud and clients entering insolvency.

The firms had used trade insurance where it was available to address default by clients and customers, but it was not always available to it. In particular, the court heard DPL suffered a loss of €7 million following JACC's liquidation.

More in this section

Man jailed for two unprovoked assaults on man at Dublin hostel Man jailed for two unprovoked assaults on man at Dublin hostel
Man jailed for sexually assaulting a young boy in various locations in Wicklow Man jailed for sexually assaulting a young boy in various locations in Wicklow
Gardaí missed over 75,000 days last year due to injuries sustained on duty Gardaí missed over 75,000 days last year due to injuries sustained on duty
high courtdebtinsolvencytower trade finance ireland limiteddeal partners logistics ltd
Man jailed for life for sexual abuse of his daughters, sisters and niece

Man jailed for life for sexual abuse of his daughters, sisters and niece

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more