Sat, 13 May, 2023 - 16:19

Man held by gardaí over €69,000 drugs seized in his bedroom

Ian Byrne, 40, of Dane Road, Balbutcher Lane, Ballymun, appeared before Judge John Hughes at Dublin District Court on Saturday.
Man held by gardaí over €69,000 drugs seized in his bedroom

Tom Tuite

A man arrested over a seizure of €69,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis in Dublin has been remanded in custody.

Ian Byrne, 40, of Dane Road, Balbutcher Lane, Ballymun, appeared before Judge John Hughes at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Judge John Hughes set bail in his bond of €1,000 and ordered that Mr Byrne needed a €5,000 independent surety approved before he was released.

During the search on Friday, gardaí allegedly seized cocaine worth €57,000 and cannabis worth €12,000.

Garda Peter Elliot objected to bail, citing the quantity of drugs allegedly found in the defendant’s bedroom.

The court heard the accused, who was unemployed, made no reply to the charges.

The garda agreed with defence solicitor Andrew Molony that his client had no warrant history and witness interference was not a concern.

The officer also said he would agree to bail with conditions.

Setting bail, Judge Hughes said he took into account Mr Byrne’s financial circumstances.

He told Mr Byrne he would also have to surrender his passport and, on release, sign on daily at his local garda station, obey an 11 pm to 6 am curfew, and remain contactable by phone at all times.

Mr Byrne was remanded in custody with consent to bail on these terms to appear at Cloverhill District Court on May 16th for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The accused, yet to indicate a plea, told the court he suffered from seizures and had been in hospital for a few days until Thursday. Judge Hughes directed medical attention in custody.

Legal aid was granted.

More in this section

Court asked to quash licence for investigating offshore site for proposed wind farm Court asked to quash licence for investigating offshore site for proposed wind farm
Four men arrested over causing damage to Iranian embassy released on bail Four men arrested over causing damage to Iranian embassy released on bail
US president 'delighted' with Irish For Biden campaign ahead of re-election bid US president 'delighted' with Irish For Biden campaign ahead of re-election bid
gardaidrugsseizureirelandlegal aid
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more