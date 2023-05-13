Sat, 13 May, 2023 - 09:08

Motorcyclist dies in Leitrim crash

The road near Aghacashlaun has reopened after a forensic examination
Motorcyclist dies in Leitrim crash

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Co Leitrim.

The man, in his late 50s, was pronounced dead after the single-vehicle crash on the R208 road near Aghacashlaun.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 8.40am on Friday.

The road has reopened after a forensic examination of the scene.

Investigators are working to establish the man’s movements from when he was last seen until he was discovered on the roadside and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.

Road users with camera footage who travelled on the R208 in the Drumcong area between 8pm on Thursday and 8.40am on Friday are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda station on 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

More in this section

Homeless asylum seeker's accommodation being dealt with on a rolling basis Homeless asylum seeker's accommodation being dealt with on a rolling basis
Court asked to quash licence for investigating offshore site for proposed wind farm Court asked to quash licence for investigating offshore site for proposed wind farm
Costs of prelim hearings in Gerry Adams' defamation case against BBC left over to trial Costs of prelim hearings in Gerry Adams' defamation case against BBC left over to trial
irishleitrimco leitrim
Detective dragged 80ft by car after intercepting drug deal, court hears

Detective dragged 80ft by car after intercepting drug deal, court hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more