Motorcyclist dies in Leitrim crash

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Co Leitrim.

The man, in his late 50s, was pronounced dead after the single-vehicle crash on the R208 road near Aghacashlaun.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 8.40am on Friday.

The road has reopened after a forensic examination of the scene.

Investigators are working to establish the man’s movements from when he was last seen until he was discovered on the roadside and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.

Road users with camera footage who travelled on the R208 in the Drumcong area between 8pm on Thursday and 8.40am on Friday are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda station on 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.