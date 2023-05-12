Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 10:59

Man arrested after gardaí seize €210,000 of cocaine in Dublin

At approximately 10.30p.m. last night, a search operation was conducted under warrant at a domestic residence in Clondalkin, Dublin 22.
Man arrested after gardaí seize €210,000 of cocaine in Dublin

Michael Bolton

Gardaí in Clondalkin have arrested a man following a search operation that took place on Thursday night, May 11th 2023.

At approximately 10.30p.m. last night, a search operation was conducted under warrant at a domestic residence in Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

During the course of the search, gardaí discovered approximately 3kg of cocaine, with an estimated street value of €210,000 (subject to analysis) along with a quantity of drug paraphernalia.

A man, aged 25 years old, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda station in West Dublin.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

More in this section

Dentists vote no confidence in Minister for Health as 1 in 6 waiting over three months for appointment Dentists vote no confidence in Minister for Health as 1 in 6 waiting over three months for appointment
Productivity gap between North and Republic widening, committee told Productivity gap between North and Republic widening, committee told
Four projects awarded contracts in Ireland's first offshore wind energy auction Four projects awarded contracts in Ireland's first offshore wind energy auction
dublingardaicocaineclondalkindrugs seizure
Woman tells trial her father and brothers raped her weekly for years

Woman tells trial her father and brothers raped her weekly for years

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more