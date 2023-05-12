Man arrested after gardaí seize €210,000 of cocaine in Dublin

Michael Bolton

Gardaí in Clondalkin have arrested a man following a search operation that took place on Thursday night, May 11th 2023.

At approximately 10.30p.m. last night, a search operation was conducted under warrant at a domestic residence in Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

During the course of the search, gardaí discovered approximately 3kg of cocaine, with an estimated street value of €210,000 (subject to analysis) along with a quantity of drug paraphernalia.

A man, aged 25 years old, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda station in West Dublin.

Investigations are currently ongoing.