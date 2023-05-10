Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 15:09

Gardaí renew appeal for information on missing man Joe Scally (81) from Raheny

Gardaí at Coolock are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 81-year-old Joe Scally
Gardaí renew appeal for information on missing man Joe Scally (81) from Raheny

James Cox

Gardaí at Coolock are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 81-year-old Joe Scally.

Mr Scally is missing from the Tonlegee Road area of Raheny, Dublin 5, since the morning of Wednesday, May 3rd.

Mr Scally is described as approximately 5’ 11" in height, of strong build, clean shaven with short grey hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he left home on Wednesday morning and was wearing a black puffer jacket and dark coloured trousers Mr Scally wears a hearing aid.

Gardaí have a reported sighting of Mr Scally on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 3rd, walking in the direction of Howth Summit.

Any persons who may have seen Mr Scally or have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

More in this section

Michael Fingleton loses appeal bid to halt trial over alleged INBS mismanagement Michael Fingleton loses appeal bid to halt trial over alleged INBS mismanagement
Garda to face criminal prosecution over fatal crash following N7 chase Garda to face criminal prosecution over fatal crash following N7 chase
Irish mortgage rates reach highest level since at least 2017 after sharp rise Irish mortgage rates reach highest level since at least 2017 after sharp rise
dublingardairahenydublin 5coolockmissingjoe scallytonlegee road
Supreme Court rules HSE acted fairly in opting to suspend consultant

Supreme Court rules HSE acted fairly in opting to suspend consultant

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more