Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 16:23

Eamon Dunphy's The Stand podcast firm records €103,595 profit for 2022

New accounts filed by Dunphy’s Pepperwort Ltd show that the firm’s 2022 profits were almost three times the amount record for 2021
Eamon Dunphy's The Stand podcast firm records €103,595 profit for 2022

Gordon Deegan

The firm behind Eamon Dunphy's The Stand podcast recorded profits of €103,595 last year.

New accounts filed by Dunphy’s Pepperwort Ltd show that the firm’s 2022 profits of €103,595 is almost three times the profits of €39,508 recorded in 2021.

The podcast generates its revenues from advertisers while subscribers can pay €5 (excluding VAT) per month.

The current affairs, sport and culture podcast posts five or more episodes each week that includes Dunphy and his former RTÉ soccer pundit colleagues, John Giles and Liam Brady discussing the latest soccer results.

The Pepperwort accounts show that at the end of December last, the company was sitting on accumulated profits of €149,242.

In a buoyant year for the business, the company’s cash funds increased more than three-fold from €46,421 to €161,100.

Aggregate pay to directors for the year totalled €65,077 and directors took no pay in the prior year.

Eamon Dunphy’s wife, Jane Gogan is Managing Director of the enterprise and is also listed as a director.

The couple launched The Stand in November 2016.

The successful podcast venture is the latest chapter in the long and successful media career enjoyed by the former Irish soccer international, Dunphy who will celebrate his 78th birthday later this Summer.

Dunphy has been a mainstay providing soccer analysis on TV and radio since the early 1980s and the Dubliner continues to write a soccer column with The Irish Daily Star.

Dunphy has also written five best-selling books including an early memoir Only a Game?, U2’s biography Unforgettable Fire, Sir Matt Busby’s biography A Strange Kind of Glory, Roy Keane’s autobiography Keane, and most recently his own memoir, The Rocky Road.

Last year, Dunphy moved to voluntarily wind up his other media firm, Festuca Ltd and a liquidator’s final statement of account shows that there was €392,931 available to return to the firm’s shareholders after expenses were paid out.

More in this section

Garda to face criminal prosecution over fatal crash following N7 chase Garda to face criminal prosecution over fatal crash following N7 chase
Mum with brain cancer wracked with guilt over children's future Mum with brain cancer wracked with guilt over children's future
Michael Fingleton loses appeal bid to halt trial over alleged INBS mismanagement Michael Fingleton loses appeal bid to halt trial over alleged INBS mismanagement
eamon dunphyprofitsliam bradythe stand podcastdunphy’s pepperwort ltdjohn giles
Supreme Court rules HSE acted fairly in opting to suspend consultant

Supreme Court rules HSE acted fairly in opting to suspend consultant

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more