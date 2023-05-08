Mon, 08 May, 2023 - 21:58

Yellow thunderstorm warning ends but bad weather set to continue

11 counties - stretching from Tipperary and Kilkenny, up to Louth and Meath - were hit with heavy rain and thunder today.
Kenneth Fox

A status yellow thunderstorm warning has come to an end tonight - but the rain is set to continue.

11 counties - stretching from Tipperary and Kilkenny, up to Louth and Meath - were hit with heavy rain and thunder today.

The official Met Éireann advisory expired at 9pm tonight - but meterologist Aoife Kealy expects the wet conditions to last the week.

Tonight will be mainly dry with clear spells as showers become isolated. Some mist patches will develop.

Towards morning, more heavy showers will develop near the west coast. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in a light southwesterly breeze.

Tuesday will see showers widespread eastwards and become widespread, some heavy and thundery in the afternoon. Sunny spells at times too. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a light southwesterly wind becoming moderate westerly.

It will be mostly cloudy Tuesday night with showers or longer spells of rain. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with a moderate southwest to west wind.

Wednesday will be a showery day with some heavy and possibly thundery downpours.

There will be some sunny breaks at times too. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in a moderate westerly breeze, fresher near Atlantic coasts where they could be strong at times overnight.

Sunshine and showers once again on Thursday as winds become northerly. Highest temperatures 13 to 16 degrees, coolest along the north and northwest coast.

Mainly dry weather with some sunshine is expected on Friday as winds ease light variable or calm. A little warmer too with highs of 15 to 18 degrees.

Current indications suggest that next weekend will be changeable with some rain or showers at times but dry bright periods occurring too with sunny spells.

Temperatures around 14 to 17 degrees on Saturday, though it looks like it will turn cooler on Sunday.

met eireannrainyellow warningthunderstormirelandshowers
