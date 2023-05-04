Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 14:31

Man arrested over investigation into bogus tradesmen in Dublin

An investigation commenced after a man in his 70s handed over a substantial sum of cash to alleged bogus tradesmen for roofing works on a residential property in the South East Dublin area.
Kenneth Fox

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 50s as part of an ongoing probe into the activities of alleged bogus tradesmen.

An investigation began after a man in his 70s handed over a substantial sum of cash to alleged bogus tradesmen for roofing works on a residential property in the south Dublin area.

The arrested male was detained at a garda station in Co Dublin under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

He has since been released from garda custody and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow, gardaí said.

