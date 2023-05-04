Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 12:01

Trump says he can defeat ‘incompetent’ Biden in 2024 US election

The former US president was speaking to reporters while golfing at his resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare
Cillian Sherlock and Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Former US president Donald Trump has mocked the current US president Joe Biden’s physical abilities and golfing skills after hitting his first drive at his golf course in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

Speaking to reporters while one the course after hitting his first drive on the course, Mr Trump said: “You think Biden can do that? I don’t think so.

“Biden doesn’t hit a 280 right down the middle, does he?

 

“Biden can’t hit an 80 down the middle.”

Mr Trump, accompanied by his son Eric, arrived in Scotland on Monday, breaking ground on a new golf course at his Menie Estate near Aberdeen before playing a round at his Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire.

He continued his visit by travelling to Ireland on Wednesday, to inspect his resort at Trump International Golf Links and Hotel.

Donald Trump visit to Ireland
Mr Trump played at his International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA. 

Mr Trump last visited the 400-acre resort, which he bought in 2014, while president in 2019.

Asked if he was confident he could defeat Mr Biden in the next US election, he said: “I could win it three times.”

He described his Democrat opponent, who defeated him in the 2020 poll, as “an incompetent person”.

When asked whether he would be looking for the Irish-American vote if he ran again for president in 2024, Mr Trump said: “I’m looking, right now I’m looking, that’s why I’m talking to you.”

Mr Trump was expected to travel to New York later on Thursday.

donald trumptrumpwhite housejoe bidenpoliticsrepublicansbidenus presidentus electionsdoonbegwhite house 2024
