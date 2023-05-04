Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 09:31

Dublin named worst city in Europe for public transport due to ticketing system

It looked at travelling around 30 capital cities based on cost and ease in purchasing tickets. 
Michael Bolton

Dublin is the worst capital city in Europe for buying public transport tickets, according to a new study by Greenpeace.

The review by the climate campaign group looked at public transport in 30 capital cities based on cost and ease in purchasing tickets.

Greenpeace has called for a Europe-wide reduced price ticket to address the climate and energy crises. Public transport is too expensive in many places, it concludes, in an evaluation published on Thursday.

Dublin scored just 36 out of 100 points. Top of the list was the Estonian capital Tallinn, which scored 100 points, alongside Luxembourg and Valletta in Malta.

Ireland, which ranks 13th among countries, received its points only for the travel card for seniors over 66 years, people with disabilities and carers, which provides free public transport.

John Hyland, from Greenpeace Ireland, said Dublin was also the only city which does not have a long-term ticket for all means of public transport.

"Dublin ranks dead last for one major reason, which is that unlike every other city that we look at, there is no way to buy a monthly or yearly ticket that takes you on every form of transport.

"One thing that you don't want to be unique in is being known for that."

