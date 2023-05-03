Former US president Donald Trump arrives in Ireland

By Cillian Sherlock and Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Former US president Donald Trump has landed in Co Clare following his departure from Scotland.

He landed at Shannon Airport after flying on a Boeing 757 with Trump livery.

Garda members from the Armed Support Unit were on standby ahead of his arrival, while what appeared to be members of the US Secret Service were seen arriving in black cars near the entrance to the airport’s apron.

Mr Trump, accompanied by his son Eric, had been in Scotland since Monday, breaking ground on a new golf course at his Menie Estate near Aberdeen before playing a round at his Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire.

Former US president Donald Trump arrives in his private jet at Shannon Airport. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

He will continue his visit by inspecting his resort at Trump International Golf Links and Hotel just outside the town of Doonbeg in Co Clare.

Mr Trump last visited the 400-acre resort, which he bought in 2014, while president in 2019.

A heightened garda presence was visible around the resort and neighbouring towns and villages, including armed patrol units.

The motorcade leaves Shannon Airport after Donald Trump's arrival in Ireland. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

The trip is Mr Trump’s first abroad since he became the first former US president to face criminal charges.

No travel conditions were placed on him after he pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York in April.

The visit coincides with the second week of a civil trial in Manhattan over accusations, denied by Mr Trump, he raped former magazine columnist E Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room in 1996.