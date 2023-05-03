Pensioner and woman threatened by man with knife

By Claudia Savage, PA

Detectives are investigating reports of attempted robbery and aggravated burglary in Co Down after a man in his 70s and a woman were threatened at knife point.

The two incidents occurred separately but police believe they are linked.

On Wednesday morning a man was sighted in the back garden of a home in the Church Road area of Dundonald, a suburb of Belfast.

When the resident of the home, a man in his 70s, opened the door, the intruder forced his way into the kitchen and during a struggle, held a knife the man’s neck.

The pensioner did not report injuries and the aggravator fled on foot.

Several minutes later a man matching the same description attempted to steal a woman’s handbag.

He brought her to the ground, pulling her hair and brought a knife towards her face, leaving her with a minor cut.

A spokesperson for the PSNI has appealed for information into either incident.

“Our inquiries into these reports, which we believe are linked, are ongoing and we would greatly appreciate the public’s assistance,” they said.

“Anyone who noticed a man acting suspiciously in the Church Road, Craignish Crescent and surrounding areas in Dundonald between 8.30am and 8.50am today or who may have CCTV, dashcam, or other video footage is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference 368 of 03/05/23.

“You will see our officers in the Dundonald and wider Ballybeen area as we conduct our investigation and we will be continuing to conduct high-visibility patrols in the area in order to provide reassurance to the community.”