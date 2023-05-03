American actor jailed for harassing Irish woman over three-year period

Eimear Dodd

An American actor who harassed an Irish woman over a three-year period has been sentenced to two years in prison, with the final year suspended.

Steven Spenneberg (55), of Oakshire Drive, Los Angeles, California, was sent forward on a signed plea from the District Court for harassing a woman on dates between May 10th, 2020 and January 3rd, 2023.

Passing sentence at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, Judge Orla Crowe described Spenneberg’s harassment as “unwanted, unwarranted, persistent and repeated” and noted it had a “profound impact” on the woman.

Judge Crowe said “like so many Irish students,” the woman had travelled on a J1 visa to the United States in 2003.

The court heard the woman had formed a brief romantic relationship with Spenneberg, during which they exchanged contact information, but on her return to Ireland, the woman told him she no longer wished to continue their relationship.

However, Spenneberg, who was living in Los Angeles, continued to contact her directly and indirectly by various means, including phone, email and social media. The woman complained to gardaí, who took the matter seriously and got in touch with Spenneberg to tell him to stop contacting her.

Judge Crowe said Spenneberg was told “clearly and unequivocally” by third parties, including gardaí and Kentucky police, on several occasions to stop contacting the woman, but he persisted.

The woman blocked him from all her social media accounts and changed her contact details, but he changed his account name and made further contact.

Podcast

Garda Shauna Ferncombe gave evidence that Spenneberg emailed the woman on May 10th, 2020 asking her to appear on his podcast with a view to promoting a project she was involved with.

The court heard the woman received two voicemails, one email, two Instagram friend requests and one message on social media during 2020, asking her to unblock an account from Spenneberg.

The woman also made a report to gardaí on June 17th, 2022, about a voicemail from Spenneberg on June 13th in which he said he had lost his job and asked her: “What he was waiting for?”

Gda Ferncombe confirmed she listened to the voicemail, in which Spenneberg also said he was “desperate,” adding: “Desperate people do desperate things.”

Spenneberg came to Ireland on December 31st, 2022, and went to a commercial premises connected with the woman's family in Munster.

He made enquiries about her and spoke with her parents. The court heard that when the woman's father asked him what his business was, Spenneberg walked away.

Spenneberg was arrested on January 7th, 2023, at a location in the south of the country. He has been in custody since.

When interviewed, Spenneberg told gardaí he wasn't inclined to stop, as he wanted to hear from the woman herself that she did not want any further contact. He told gardaí he did not take their calls seriously as it seemed “insane” that an international police force would contact him.

He said he would have stopped all contact if the woman had told him directly to stop.

Spenneberg told gardaí he thought some of the woman's social media posts were a way for her to contact him without other people knowing. He accepted he had tried to contact her on several social media platforms.

Gda Ferncombe disagreed with a suggestion put forward by Kieran Kelly BL, defending, that Spenneberg was “chivalrous” in going to speak with the woman's family.

Spenneberg told gardaí he visited the Wild Atlantic Way and Dublin between December 31st, 2022, the date of his arrival in Ireland, and his arrest on January 7th. Gda Ferncombe said she was not aware if Spenneberg made any attempts to contact the woman during that period.

Regret

Gda Ferncombe disagreed with Mr Kelly's suggestion that Spenneberg was motivated by a “genuine” belief to see if there had been something “worth re-kindling” between the woman and himself. She also did not accept that his voicemail to the woman could be interpreted in other ways.

Mr Kelly said his client regretted his actions and was now aware there was no prospect of a relationship with the complainant.

Mr Kelly said there was “no malicious intent” behind Spenneberg’s actions, but rather a “misdirected perception” and that he was sorry.

Counsel said Spenneberg has described himself as “pro-women” and “pro-feminism”. Spenneberg has a career as an actor and a podcast host. He also worked as an entertainer in Disneyworld and Seaworld, the court heard.

Judge Crowe set a headline sentence of three years, but reduced this to two years with 12 months suspended on the basis of mitigating factors, including Spenneberg’s guilty plea and the fact that he would be in custody far from home.

The sentence was backdated to January 7th this year.

Spenneberg was ordered to stay away from and have no contact, directly or indirectly, with the injured party, on a permanent basis, by any means whatsoever.

He was further ordered to stay away from her family, friends, co-workers and professional cohort, and not publish or upload any photos or details pertaining to the woman, including her name, address or any identifying details.

The final 12 months of the sentence were suspended for a period of three years.