Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 13:31

Donald Trump invited to attend High Court case over fencing at Doonbeg resort

The action taken by Friends of the Irish Environment relates to fencing erected at Mr Trump's golf resort in West Clare
High Court reporters

Former US president Donald Trump has been invited to attend a High Court case over sand trap fencing at his resort at Doonbeg, Co Clare.

The invitation was made to Mr Trump, who is currently on a trip to his properties in Scotland and Ireland, by Irish Environmental protection group, Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE).

FIE has brought proceedings against sand trap fencing allegedly constructed by the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in west Clare during 2022.

While the controversial former US president is due to arrive in the State on Wednesday for a short visit to Doonbeg, FIE has urged him "to stay on in Ireland until May 15th", when the case is due before the High Court.

In its action, FIE claims the defendants constructed a fence at the base of the dunes, made of large wooden pallets set deeply into the ground side-by-side with a fine nylon mesh stretched across them.

The new fencing was removed after Clare County Council issued a warning letter and the environmental charity brought a case under Section 160 of the Planning Acts over unauthorised development.

However, FIE says a network of these fences remains along the top of the dunes, which they want the court to make orders for their removal.

FIE's director Tony Lowes said the group has written to Mr Trump, in a letter sent to the resort at Doonbeg, suggesting that he stay in Ireland and attend the hearing at the Four Courts.

Mr Lowes claims the hearing "would be an opportunity for you to learn about the concerns of environmental groups and the importance of conservation".

The letter from Mr Lowes, which starts "Dear Donald", continues: "We haven’t spoken since your kind offer in 2014 to support us in our opposition to a wind farm which we regretfully declined. It is good to see that we are both well."

"We wonder now if you would consider staying on in Ireland for the High Court Hearing of the case we have brought against the sand trap fencing on the dune system at Doonbeg? It would be an opportunity for you to learn about the concerns of environmental groups and the importance of conservation," the letter adds.

donald trumphigh courtclarefieclare county councildoonbegtrump international golf links and hotel
